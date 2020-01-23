Angela Simmons Breaks Down Talking About Her Ex’s Death [VIDEO]

Angela Simmons gives us a window into her soul and inner being when it comes to explaining what life is like without her ex-fiancé one year after his death.

Sutton Tennyson was tragically shot and killed in November 2018 in Atlanta. In an emotional sneak peek clip from tonight’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” on WEtv, Simmons is seen breaking down as she describes a recent conversation with her three-year-old son, Sutton Joseph, about the sudden death of his father.

“I was with my son, and super emotional right, even to talk about it. He was looking out the window and he’s like, ‘Daddy, white car,’” Angela Simmons said while tearing up. “I question him, ‘Where do you see him?’ or ‘Who is Daddy? What does he look like?’ I’m asking him. I’m like, ‘Do you want to see your dad?’ and he’s like, ‘Yes.’ So he comes over and I start showing him videos and pictures and stuff, and he stopped. It’s not like he’s full conversational yet, so this is what kind of makes it emotional. He was like, ‘Is he alive?’”

Angela Simmons was basically freaked out over the word “alive” because that’s not in her son’s everyday vocabulary.

“So, for him ask that is like — whoa. Did you really just say, ‘Is he alive?’” she recalled. “I was just like, ‘No. He’s not.’” The reality star then explained what she told him next. “This is the first time I’m having to explain it to him, which is, like, super sad, because he’s three. How do you explain to a 3-year-old that they’re never going to see them again? Other than my own way, which is like, ‘He’s in Heaven, he’s with God.’ [I say] all of the great things, then he kind of laid his head in my chest– and told me he was sad.”

For Simmons, this was one of the most difficult conversations she’s ever had.

“He’s a happy kid, and that whole day, he was just kind of, like, mopey and sad,” she stated. “And I told him, ‘I got you. You’re OK. You’re good.’ … It was that conversation, but it was super hard to have that conversation with him.”

Simmons and Tennyson split in 2017 and after his death, she posted a tearful message about his passing.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tonight and every Thursday at 9 p.m. E/P on WEtv.

h/t: the blast

PHOTO: PR Photos

