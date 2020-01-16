MLK Day of Service Marks 25 Years on Jan. 20

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 20 will mark the 25th celebration of the MLK Day of Service, an annual event which encourages all Americans to honor Dr. King through service to one another.

The annual event is an opportunity for Americans to answer the call famously posed by Dr. King, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'”

The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency which leads the MLK Day of Service and is responsible for the nation’s volunteer efforts, is providing tools and resources to help members of the media connect citizens to volunteer opportunities in their area.

There are many ways for Americans to get involved.

On MLK Day, pledge to serve with a local nonprofit or organization you’re passionate about throughout the year.Volunteer at an MLK Day service project in your area.Organize your own service event using the resources on MLKDay.gov.News outlets interested in covering the 25th anniversary of the MLK Day of Service can:

Encourage viewers/readers/listeners to volunteer on MLK Day by sharing ideas from our website.Search our database of volunteer opportunities, reach out to a local nonprofit, or contact CNCS for assistance in finding a local project.Download logos, graphics, videos, PSAs, B-roll footage, stock photos, and localized volunteer data here.Local service events can be found by visiting MLKDay.gov and entering your ZIP code. Americans in all 50 states will participate in projects that include delivering meals, refurbishing schools and community centers, collecting food and clothing, and building homes. Volunteers will also recruit mentors, provide services for veterans and military families, and help citizens improve their financial literacy skills.

In recognition of Dr. King’s legacy of service and leadership to gain equality for all Americans, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday as a national day of service in 1994 and charged CNCS with leading this effort.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is the federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through AmeriCorps and Senior Corps and leads the nation’s volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit NationalService.gov.

