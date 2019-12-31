Cardi B’s Fur Coat Is On Mega Sale And Can Be Yours

Cardi B is known for her high fashion looks, but also rocking affordable fashions. The beauty even debuted a line with Fashion Nova this year, illustrating that she cares about her fans looking just as fly as she is. In her song, Lick, she sings, “I remember walkin’ in the stores, I couldn’t buy nothin’ / They look at me starin’ / Now I just walk in the stores, I like it I cop it / I don’t even think…”

This year has definitely been one of a fashion come up for Cardi. Whether she’s giving us a fashion moment wearing Christian Siriano at Paris Fashion Week or looking playful with rainbow color hair, Cardi B is undoubtedly a fashion icon in the making.

With this being said, while she wears affordable clothing, like this tweed set she gave us a tour of her mansion in; it’s always a win, when something expensive she wears goes on super sale.

Last year, Cardi B was spotted at a Billboard Hip Hop party rocking this $1,799.00 Saks Potts lime green fur coat. She paired the coat with white pumps and gave us lime green hair and diamond drop circle earrings. The coat, created by the Copenhagen design duo and real life best friends, Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts.

The coat has also been worn in different colors by Kylie Jenner and her (replacement) best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. However, now it can be worn by YOU!

The coat ($1,033.00, theflamel.com) is currently 30% off! If you are looking for something even cheaper, you can score the the white version ($718.00, ssense.com). The coat is trimmed with fox fur, which is what brings the price up.

If you want a lime green fur coat but don’t care about it being real fox fur, then try this Avec Les Filles Boxy Faux Fur Coat ($129.99, urbanoutfitters.com). It’s on sale from $259.00, will keep you warm, is still stylish, and won’t have you spending your rent money on clothes.

While it’s still expensive ($1000.00 is not small change for a working woman!), would you be willing to splurge on this coat as it’s now more affordable? Sound off in the comments and happy shopping!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cardi B’s Fur Coat Is On Mega Sale And Can Be Yours was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: