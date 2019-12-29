Damon Dash Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations With Video [WATCH]

After Damon Dash was hit with a $50 million lawsuit for alleged sexual battery on photographer Monique Bunn, he responded via Instagram. Instead of trying to claim he is innocent, he launched a personal attack on Bunn’s lawyer, Chris Brown. Brown is also representing director Josh Webber, who filed a $7 million lawsuit against Dash as well.
In the video Dash posted on IG, he promises to ruin Brown’s career, calling him a culture vulture during a 50-minute deposition. In the caption on a video of his deposition regarding the lawsuit Webber filed against him, Dash accused Brown of trying to make him look like a “black Harvey Weinstein.”
“Chris Brown the lawyer is a culture vulture. He is now trying to start the Black Harvey Weinstein #MeToo movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation #ChrisBrownTheLawyer I’m gonna deal with this on a beach in Hawaii … I will not be extorted… check your mans Collar at the end wait for it …more depositions with #chrisBrownthelawyer coming soon!”
In the lawsuit filed by Bunn, she accuses the former Roc-A-Fella boss of inappropriately touching her while she was asleep in his home when she was working with him on a project in April of this year. According to the lawsuit, while she was asleep Dash entered the bedroom and touched her breast and buttocks.
When Bunn woke up, she told Dash “I am sleeping” and “I will fight you.” In efforts to silence her about the incident, Bunn claims that Dash told her that he had orchestrated a deal with weTV for a docuseries on her behalf but that deal did not exist.
Since the incident, Bunn claims that Dash and his fiancèe, Raquel Horn, are refusing to return her hard drives with over 20 years of photos on them. Bunn is a respected hip-hop photographer and has taken photos of greats like Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim and Diddy.
He is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation #ChrisBrownTheLawyer I’m gonna deal with this on a beach in Hawaii … I will not be extorted… check your mans Collar at the end wait for it …more depositions with #chrisBrownthelawyer coming soon!
In another video posted to his Instagram account, Dash is show confronting Bunn over an alleged theft of items including an Ipad, at his home. The video appears to take place at some point in the past. Bunn defends herself vigorously in the video, while Dash asks an assistant if she’s recording and calmly asks Bunn to leave. He says he believes that Bunn set him up.
first they come into your house, then they try to rob you…when they get caught they try to make a good guy look like a bad guy ..then try to extort you… #chrisbrownthelawyer is clearly the ring leader of this conspiracy…this is his third lawsuit he has personally filed against me in a year…from what I hear the FBI should be doing their job #staytuned @theshaderoom @pagesix @rollingstone @bet @xxl @foxnews @thewrap @hotnewhiphop @hot97 @bossipofficial @lipstickalley @complex @revolttv @msn @hiphopdx @madamenoire @nytimes @the.root @mediatakeout @mediatakeoutpage this is what really happened …keep trying- I’m on point at all times @culturevultures_book
