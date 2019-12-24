Rapper DaBaby Arrested & Released In His Hometown [VIDEO]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn man Jack The Rippher claimed the uh, graphic pics. Then, on Monday night after a show in his home state of North Carolina, DaBaby was reportedly arrested on resisting arrest, concealing a weapon and marijuana charges.

Below you can see alleged footage of the arrest

The Grammy-nominated rapper did take to his Instagram account to so when the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police doing while he was performing. No word from DaBaby other that from is IG stories saying “Dirty Ass Police Department Try To Take Me To Jail Every Time I Got A Show In The City.”

DaBaby spoke on the charges.

Just spoke to DaBaby about his arrest @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/TiUQr5h42V — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 24, 2019

