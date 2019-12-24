Lizzo is closing out 2019 with a bang. The Truth Hurts singer made her “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend and it was everything! She sang our favorites, including Good As Hell, however, what stood out, in addition to her soulful voice and vivacious spirit was her FASHION. Ever since the American Music Awards, when she sported custom Valentino and that tiny bag, Lizzo has been coming for that fashion icon spot.

Every time since wehn she steps out, she’s rocking custom designer ‘fits and looking good!

“SNL” was no disappointment.

Her promo photos for her hosting was absolutely gorgeous. She wore a lamé Dominnico off the shoulder dress with a thigh high split. The dress was inspired by the brands Spring/Summer 2020 collection presented at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. She wore her hair straight and served a purple smokey eye. So glam!

Lizzo performed Truth Hurts and stunned in a custom Dapper Dan Gucci design in collaboration with her stylist Brett Alan Nelson.

She wore a long curly wig and served with jade green eye makeup and a brown lipstick. Her eyeshadow was from the Born to Run palette ($49.00, ulta.com) by Urban Decay Cosmetics. Simply gorgeous!

Lizzo makes menswear looks good and this one-button, Blonds NY tuxedo she’srocking is bomb! She paired it with a polka dot top and looked fresh and fabulous while performing “Good As Hell.”

Lizzo wore a custom green Carolina Herrera dress and Femmes Sans Peur white feather mules and a Judith Leiber NY clutch. She wore it to close out SNL and stepped out in NYC wearing the look. The bright green looks great against her melanin-rich skin.

Beauties, which SNL look from Lizzo was your favorite?

Lizzo Made Some [Dressed] Fashion Statements During “Saturday Night Live” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

