Chicago Family Details Horrific Death Of Loved One Waiting Nearly 10-Minutes For Ambulance [Video]

A Chicago family is speaking out about the city’s poor emergency services after their loved one died while waiting for an ambulance.

“I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody,” Sandra Williams told CBS Chicago. “I wouldn’t wish what I saw and witnessed last night on my worst enemy.”

According to the report, Williams’ mother Tina had just returned from the hospital, after having her IV access fixed for dialysis treatments, when the IV access began to bleed.

“It was coming out like water,” said Tina’s other daughter, Tiffany. Several family members made a total of five calls to 911 for an ambulance. Nearly ten minutes would pass before one showed up — and by that time, it was too late.

Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford initially lied and said the 911 callers failed to express the urgency of the situation. But after CBS 2 Investigators obtained the recordings, they confirmed that’s not the case.

The following transcription of the calls comes from CBS Chicago:

“Can I have an ambulance at (address) W. Wilcox?” Arieal said in the first call, sounding worried. It was 8:33 p.m. “My grandma just came home from the hospital and now she’s bleeding out fast,” she added, frantically.

“She’s losing a lot of blood,” a man can be heard saying in a second call at 8:34 p.m. Moments after, he said, “Looks like she’s gushing out blood here from her arm.”

“Tell them to get a dry clean cloth, a towel or something, hold pressure to where she’s bleeding from okay?” the operator replied. “Tell them you’ve already called for an ambulance. We’re on the way.” Screams from the family can be heard in the background.

“She’s lost a lot of blood. I need an ambulance immediately,” the male caller said in the third call to 911 at 8:37 p.m.

“Somebody already called. They don’t just pop out of thin air unfortunately,” the operator replied. “Somebody just called, so an ambulance is on the way to you now.”

Arieal called 911 again at 8:39 p.m. – this time, in tears.

“My grandma’s bleeding out on the porch,” she cried. “She’s not responding. There’s blood everywhere.”

Arieal placed the last call at 8:41 p.m, saying: “Where are you? She’s bleeding out. And we need an ambulance. What’s taking you all so long?”

Eight minutes later, an ambulance finally arrived and began working on Tina. However, the family said it was too late.

“She died in my arms,” Tiffany said.

Her mother had recently turned 56.

“Way too young to die,” Arieal added.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE