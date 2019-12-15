Arizona Father Sentenced To Eight Years For Protecting Daughter At Gas Station

Arizona father Melvin Harris III found himself in a situation no father wants to be in. He was sitting in a gas station parking lot waiting for his daughter to emerge from a restroom. When she did, she told her father that a panhandler tried to follow her into the bathroom.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Harris, 41, was incensed and told a station security guard to handle the situation or he would, reports Fox5dc.com. Harris said the man, Leon Armstrong, 27, swung at him and he hit back, kicking and punching him. Armstrong died less than a week later of a brain injury.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Harris, according to Azcentral.com, pled guilty of manslaughter last month. A petition on Change.org is requesting that Harris’ sentence be reviewed and charges dropped as supporters believe it is too lengthy.

What do you think? Should Harris have waited for police to handle it or was he justified?

PHOTO: Maricopa County Sheriff

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: