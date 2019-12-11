Boxer Leon Spinks Reportedly Fighting For His Life In Vegas Hospital

We’ve just learned that legendary boxer Leon Spinks is in a Las Vegas hospital literally fighting for his life. The situation is apparently dire as his wife is asking for prayers.

For our younger readers, Spinks came to fame in 1978 when he defeated Muhammad Ali in a split decision that’s still considered one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Boxing legend Leon Spinks — who famously beat Muhammad Ali in 1978 — is fighting for his life in a Vegas hospital, TMZ Sports reported Details surrounding the 66-year-old’s condition are unclear — but his family and friends are very concerned.#leonspinks pic.twitter.com/pBie9Bz7ON — The Last Round (@thelastround12) December 11, 2019

News of Spink’s hospitalization was first reported by TMZ. However, details surrounding the 66-year-old’s condition are unclear, but it’s obvious his family and friends are deeply concerned.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Here’s what the former boxer’s wife posted on social media:

“Reaching out to ask you to kindly send some prayers out for my Beautiful Husband Leon so that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path.”

Spinks has had to deal with serious medical emergencies in the past. Back in 2014, he was hospitalized in 2014 after a piece of bone from a chicken wing caused major damage to his intestines.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The boxer underwent several surgeries and spent weeks recovering at a rehabilitation center.

During the 1990s, according to Wikipedia, Spinks worked for Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, winning its world title in 1992, making him the only man to hold titles in both boxing and wrestling. In the late 1990s, Spinks was a headliner on year-round, touring autograph shows.

In 2009 Spinks was featured as part of the 2009 documentary Facing Ali, in which notable former opponents of Ali speak about how fighting Ali changed their lives.

As far as his life in Nevada, he told a reporter that he is “comfortable” and that he keeps a low profile

In August 2017, Leon was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame along with his brother, Michael.

Spinks is also a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1973 to 1976.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: