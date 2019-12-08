Devon Franklin And Kirk Franklin Collaborating On A Gospel Music TV Drama

NBC is developing a drama centered around the gospel music industry that DeVon Franklin and Kirk Franklin are set to produce.

Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart (Reign, The Glades), “Kingdom Business” is a “behind-the-scenes look into the world of the gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success,” Deadline writes.

Sakmar and Lenhart will executive produce with DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter’s Relevé Entertainment, Kirk Franklin and Fo Yo Soul Entertainment, Michael Van Dyck’s Inspired Entertainment and Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

In related news, DeVon Franklin is also producing the Eva Longoria-directed biopic “Flamin’ Hot,” about the man who created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

We previously reported… the “Flamin’ Hot” movie is set to tell the true story of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who grew up in a migrant labor camp in Southern California with 10 siblings in a one bedroom apartment.

Montanez worked as a janitor at Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos after an assembly line machine broke down and a batch of Cheetos didn’t get dusted with that mystery orange powder. Montanez took the batch home and experiment on them with various spicy seasonings, CNBC.com reports.

He then pitched his concoction to the company’s CEO at the time, Roger Enrico, who had sent out a video “telling all employees he wanted them to take ownership of the company,” Montañez said. So he decided to call “him up, not knowing you weren’t supposed to call the CEO.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Flamin’ Hots are now among Frito-Lay’s best-selling products worldwide.

