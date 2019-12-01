Terry Glenn, Jr., Son Of Former NFL Player, Dies Of Overdose Two Years After Dad’s Death

Thanksgiving Day was just the opposite for the family of Terry Glenn Jr. That’s because the son of former Pro Bowl and All-American receiver Terry Glenn, died of an accidental drug overdose.

Sadly, the tragic news comes approximately two years and a week after the elder Glenn tragically died in a car accident on his way home from a Dallas Cowboys game.

Reports say Glenn Jr., 22, was reportedly found unconscious in a bathroom by his family on Thanksgiving. They were in Columbus, Ohio, where Glenn Sr. starred in college at Ohio State.

Glenn, Jr.’s family released a statement to WBNS confirming his death.

Kimberly Combs-Matthew’s son – Terry Glenn, Jr. – died tragically on Thanksgiving Day in Columbus, Ohio of an apparent accidental overdose.

Terry Jr. was a burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in his famous father’s footsteps. Those that knew him, commented on his infectious personality- “he never met a stranger.”

Still grieving from the untimely death of his record-setting father – just two years ago in a November 2017 car accident – Terry Jr. reminisced on Thanksgiving Day in a Twitter post saying “I miss him so much. This time of the year is the hardest by far man… this was his holiday…really just wonder why.”

Thanksgiving was my dads favorite game to play in as a Cowboy 😔 and you best believe ya boy was always right there in the stands ✊🏽😇 — Terry Glenn (@TerryGlennJr) November 28, 2019

I miss him so much. ☝🏽 this time of the year is the hardest by far man… this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll gonna be together… really just wonder why — Terry Glenn (@TerryGlennJr) November 28, 2019

Typically sharing the day with football and family, Terry Jr. stated “Thanksgiving was my Dad’s favorite game to play in as a Cowboy and you best believe ya boy was always right there in the stands.”

Terry Jr. spent many of his formative years watching his father play America’s pastime as a star wide receiver.

Terry Glenn, Sr. was as a key contributor to winning seasons and championships contests for National Football League teams including the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Prior to joining the NFL, Glenn Sr. played as an Ohio State University Buckeye, shattering school records along the way.

Coping during the holidays can be difficult – especially when wrestling with depression and drug or alcohol addiction.

Many people try to overlook their feelings and participate in holiday festivities alongside their friends and relatives, yet studies show that nearly 1 in 5 Americans will feel down during the holidays.

If you, or a family member needs help with a mental or substance use disorder at any time, there are resources that can offer support.

Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration National (SAMHSA) Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Both services are confidential, free, and provide 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year information help, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental health and/or substance use conditions.

They provide referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.

We make this appeal for privacy on behalf of those close to us, who wish to remember Terry Jr. and celebrate his life quietly and in peace. We thank you for your love, understanding, and prayers of support. Terry Jr. lived a wonderful life, and he will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by his family and friends..

As noted by Yahoo Sports, Glenn Sr. worked his way up from a walk-on at Ohio State to become a Biletnikoff Award winner and 1995 and the seventh overall pick in 1996. He eventually won Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots in 2002 and later played for the Green Bay Packers (2002) and Dallas Cowboys (2003-07). Although he caught Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass, a series of off-field incidents, disputes and injuries marred his career. Glenn, Jr. was one of his seven children.

