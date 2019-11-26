Happy 80th Birthday, Tina Turner! Watch Her Best Moments On Video

The amazing Tina Turner turns 80 today. She’s celebrating her life and music with a new musical on Broadway “Tina – the Tina Turner Musical.” Here are some of her very best moments, because she’s simply the best!

Tina’s birthday message:

One of the greatest performances of all time:

Tina’s signature song:

Proud Mary never gets old:

Y’all remember this:

Even Beyoncè pays homage:

Oprah and Tina:

This is still an incredible song!

Tina reveals why she no longer lives in the States:

A classic remade by a classic:

All about Tina:

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: