Happy 80th Birthday, Tina Turner! Watch Her Best Moments On Video

The amazing Tina Turner turns 80 today. She’s celebrating her life and music with a new musical on Broadway “Tina – the Tina Turner Musical.” Here are some of her very best moments, because she’s simply the best!
Tina’s birthday message:
One of the greatest performances of all time:
Tina’s signature song:
Proud Mary never gets old:
Y’all remember this:
Even Beyoncè pays homage:
Oprah and Tina:
This is still an incredible song!
Tina reveals why she no longer lives in the States:
A classic remade by a classic:
All about Tina:
PHOTO: AP
