‘Beale Street’ Actresses KiKi Layne And Regina King Are Hairstyle Goals [PICS]

KiKi Layne is absolutely gorgeous. Point, blank, periodt. However, this chocolate goddess went out and outdid herself for the 2019 Los Angeles County Museum of Art + Film Gala. She showed up and showed out in style!

The beauty of natural hair is all the incredible shapes and silhouettes it can take on. The way Layne had her hair styled and shaped looked like an astrological arrangement – like a planet orbiting around two rings. So here for it.

Her hair was done by Larry J Sims who revealed to Essence that he was “inspired by the Gucci dress that her stylists Wayman and Micah chose for her.

The color on KiKi’s chocolate skin felt regal and royal. Her make up artist Rebekah Aladdin always makes her look like a queen so I wanted to do something grand that would complement everyone’s efforts.”

This Gucci dress is absolutely stunning. It was green with floral embellishments and the end. She left her neck bare and wore small earrings to allow the hair and the dress to shine. Silver sandals complemented the entire look. And while she didn’t adorn her neck with jewels, Layne did wear glitzy rings.

