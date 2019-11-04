Russ Parr Morning Show
Nicole Murphy’s Mother Has Died – “She Was My Best Friend”

Unfortunately, we have sad news to report regarding Nicole Murphy She is mourning the death of her beloved mother, Ellen Mitchell, who passed away today.

Murphy took to social media to share the sad news, according to IceCreamConvos.com:

Today i lost the most beautiful person in the world to me my mom. I love you so much.

As of this posting, no cause of death or her mother’s age was announced.

 

