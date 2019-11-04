Nicole Murphy’s Mother Has Died – “She Was My Best Friend”

Unfortunately, we have sad news to report regarding Nicole Murphy She is mourning the death of her beloved mother, Ellen Mitchell, who passed away today.

Murphy took to social media to share the sad news, according to IceCreamConvos.com:

Today i lost the most beautiful person in the world to me my mom. I love you so much.

As of this posting, no cause of death or her mother’s age was announced.

PHOTO: PR Photos

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Also On Black America Web: