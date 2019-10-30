Teacher Shows Kids How To Wipe Their Butts In Viral Video [Watch]

We don’t teach essential skills in American schools. pic.twitter.com/OnKwolhKVY — jamie (@gnuman1979) October 10, 2019

A clip of a teacher showing kids the proper way to wipe their butts has gone viral.

According to romper.com, it isn’t clear where the viral video originated, but the clip “features a teacher sitting on a chair that has two balloons attached to the back of it. Facing away from students,” the outlet writes. The students are also sitting on chairs with balloons as the teacher “demonstrates how to correctly wipe in between her balloon butt cheeks from front to back.”

Americans seem to be in awe of the clip because this type instruction doesn’t exist in public or private schools.

“We don’t teach essential skills in American schools,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the video.

One Twitter user commented, “This is good but parents should also be teaching their kids this while they’re potty training!!!!”

Another added, “A lot of people are commenting stating this should be taught at home….y’all know damn well little kids BARELY EVER wipe correctly…add on that they probably listen to their teacher more than they listen to their parent(s), this is a great idea.”

A third Twitter user noted, “I love this woman! She has her students intensely watching. So cool. #Goodteachers Priceless!”

a lot of people are commenting stating this should be taught at home….y'all know damn well little kids BARELY EVER wipe correctly…add on that they probably listen to their teacher more than they listen to their parent(s), this is a great idea — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@JUHKEEMUH) October 11, 2019

Knowing how to properly wipe is particularly important when diapering baby girls or potty-training toddler girls.

“The female anatomy is created to keep infections out but there are a lot of germs that can come with the stool,” Dr. Tanya Altmann, a pediatrician at Calabasas Pediatricians and author of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ book Caring For Your Baby and Young Child: Birth to Age 5, told Fatherly. “So whenever you’re cleaning your daughter, wipe front to back and in to out to keep away any sort of potential irritation or infection.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE