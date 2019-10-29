Vince McMahon Considering Releasing Jordan Myles From WWE Contract After He Slams ‘Sambo’ Merchandise

WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles (real name Albert Hardie Jr.) called out the company, Vince McMahon and Triple H on Twitter over the weekend for releasing a racially insensitive t-shirt of his character, but the organization claims the wrestling superstar approved the merchandise for sale.

After slamming the WWE in a series of tweets, executives are now mulling over letting Myles go after he complained about the “Sambo” doll design of his official t-shirt, according to ringsidenews.com.

“They’ll regret making this…#ForTheCulture I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do,” Myles tweeted. “Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH ‘vision’ of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter.”

WWE issued a statement in response to Myles tweets, which read: “Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold.”

When a fan asked Myles for a response to WWE’s statement, he replied: “When I originally saw the design I was uncomfortable. Rather than addressing the issue I decided to counter offer with another. Baker Landon lied to my face! He said HHH wanted this design so my hands were tied. I spoke with @TripleH in person and his impression was I approved.”

THE WHOLE WWE SYSTEM IS FRAUD!

In another tweet, Myles included a screenshot of his e-mail from Baker Landon and he captioned the screenshot with, “Don’t believe me? Email him and ask him yourself. GFYS Baker!”

Myles posted another tweet that called out the company for employing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

“THE WHOLE WWE SYSTEM IS FRAUD! THEY CREATED THIS SYSTEM WHERE YOU CANT TRUST ANYONE, YOU GROW COLD, AND YOU GROW APART FROM WHAT YOU LOVE THE MOST! The fact that @HulkHogan is still employed after giving the locker room an apology for being caught says enough. #ForTheCulture,” he wrote.

Myles then tweeted a video where he said, “WWE doesn’t care about black people” and also called out Ring of Honor and Jay Lethal for being an “Uncle Tom.”

He tweeted a photo of Lethal and wrote, “f–k ROH TOO! The only allowed ONE African American to be the “Top Guy” while guys like @CedricAlexander TD, @Malcolmvelli and myself had to chase this visible carrot a stick. Name another African American who was reached great heights there other than this Uncle Tom”

Myles quickly deleted his tweet about Lethal and the WWE not caring about Black folks.

Meanwhile, Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com noted on Twitter: “According to a source in #WWE, Vince McMahon is considering terminating @GoGoMyles’ contract. The source stated he has “lost it.”

Why should I apologize for being honest? Why should I not voice my opinion and state the facts about the state of the business. I’m proud to be a professional wrestler and I’m even more proud to be a African American. Stand with me and stand behind me.#ForTheCulture — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

Addressing another Twitter follower who chimed in on the drama, Myles wrote “I’m far from perfect. I’m willing to do anything for the job of my dreams to make things work for both parties. I only agreed to the shirt because it was shown to me on a white tee. Once placed on a black tee you can clearly see the racist intentions.”

