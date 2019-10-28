LeBron James was working hard last game! So hard, the NBA champ sweat his hair out. Literally.
Anthony Davis pointed it out during the Lakers Saturday night game against the Utah Jazz. Watch as Lebron James’ hairline slides off below:
It was a hectic weekend for the baller who tweeted that he had to evacuate his Los Angeles home this morning due to wildfires.
The LAPD issued a mandatory evacuation for those located near the Getty Center museum. James later shared that he and family found a safe spot, prayed for families affected and thanked first responders.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
LeBron James’ Rough Weekend: Hair Malfunction, Then Evacuations [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com