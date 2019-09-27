Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton said God strategically designed her career to where she’s only successful now because she got married and had kids.

Heaton is the star of CBS’ newest series, “Carol’s Second Act.” She’s also a devout Catholic as well as a wife and mother to four boys.

“I believe that God withheld any real success from me until I was married and had children, because it’s so easy to be consumed by your career, especially in this industry,” Heaton told Patheos.com

The now 61-year-old actress received her big break at age 38, as one of the stars of the decade-long running sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

“I love acting, and it would be very easy for me to be consumed by it. So it really wasn’t until I got married and started having kids that things started blossoming. The minute I got pregnant with my first son, my priorities completely shifted,” she explained. “I felt powerful because there was this human being developing inside of me. It’s still miraculous when I think about it. I had this person to protect and to nourish and to raise.”

Although work took a backseat to her family, when she was on set, putting her family first helped her excel at her craft because she didn’t want to delay getting home to her kids.

“I didn’t have time to think about it when I came home, because I had kids. So I became better at work, because I was super-focused,” she said.

You can catch Heaton as Carol, a woman who pursues her dream of becoming a doctor after raising her children and getting divorced, on “Carol’s Second Act” which airs Thursdays on CBS.

Actress Patricia Heaton Says God Delayed Her Career Until After She Got Married & Had Kids was originally published on praisebaltimore.com