Real-Life ‘Hustlers’ Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez’s Character Threatens Lawsuit [Video]

Despite being a box office smash, Jennifer Lopez’s “Hustlers“ has failed to impress the real-life stripper whose life inspired the story — and she’s suing mad!

Samantha Barbash is threatening a lawsuit for use of her likeness in “Hustlers.” TMZ reports. Her legal team has fired off a letter to STX Entertainment, the studio behind the film, demanding payment for using her likeness and identity to promote the project without her permission.

During an interview with TMZ, Barbash claimed the studio offered her pennies for the rights to her tale and when she turned them down, they stole it.

#HustlersMovie is Certified Fresh! See the movie critics are calling "dazzling" and "enormously entertaining". Hustlers – now playing in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/eldnKXKwbN pic.twitter.com/EsVm87Yn8t — Hustlers (@HustlersMovie) September 15, 2019

“They pretty much basically stole my story,” Barbash said. “I wouldn’t sign my rights away… I wasn’t giving up my TV and film rights for peanuts. J. Lo doesn’t work for free. Why would I? I’m a businesswoman.”

Speaking of the deal, Barbash claimed she has “Hermès bags” that are more valuable that what she was offered.

She also claims Lopez never reached reach out to her to speak about the project, and said the singer/actress “defamed my character.”

Bruno Gioffre, Barbash’s lawyer, said their client “unequivocally rejected all offers to be included in the film,” and that STX should resolve “the flagrant violation of her rights.”

The letter does not mention how much she’s seeking.

Scroll up and hear Barbash slam JLo. and the studio in the clip above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE