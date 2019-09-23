Simone Missick Is Proud To Be A Part Of CBS’ ‘All Rise’

Simone Missick stars in CBS’ All Rise as Judge Lola Carmichael! It’s a brand new show and Missick says she’s honored to play such a powerful role. Her character was a deputy District Attorney in LA for 10 years and recently became a judge. “We get to watch her rise,” Missick says. The show is “Black girl magic being sprinkled all over the the criminal justice system,” she explains. Because of the current state of our criminal justice system, this show seems timely. It’s not only entertaining but Missick explains that it’ll be “tackling issues within our court system,” adding, “it feels like the right stories at the right time.” Check local listings for air time.

