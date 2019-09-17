Florida Woman Charged For Fatal Shooting Of Neighbor After Nude Feud

A Florida woman “who liked to parade naked in her home” and ignored pleas from neighbors “to close her blinds” has been arrested two years after fatally shooting a woman who reportedly tried to spray her with dog repellent.

According to the Daily Mail, Taquana Washington, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection to November 2017 killing of her neighbor.

The feud was ignited after the neighbor confronted Washington and asked her to stop standing naked in front of an open window across the street from a field where children were playing — but the ex-convict with the long rap sheet refused.

This prompted the woman to spray Washington with a dog repellent, and she responded by shooting the woman twice with a .38 caliber revolver.

Washington then called 911 to report the incident. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Washington was initially questioned and released without charges being filed, reported NBC Miami. It took prosecutors nearly two years to charge her because they had to overcome her using the Stand Your Ground law to justify the shooting.

Washington was taken into custody last week and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. According to the report, she has an extensive criminal history, with charges of shoplifting, resisting an officer, grand theft and robbery.

She made her initial court appearance on Friday and was ordered held without bond.

