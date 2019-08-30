A college student in Mexico is lucky to be alive after falling 80 feet from a sixth-floor balcony while performing a yoga pose over a railing.

In a photo spread across social media, 23-year-old Alexa Terrazas is seen hanging upside down on the outside of the balcony rail while supporting herself with her waist and the weight of her legs, which are bent. According to that tweet, she was practicing “extreme” yoga.

A college student in Mexico survived after reportedly falling 80 feet from a sixth-floor balcony while performing a yoga pose over a railing last weekend. https://t.co/GPjUC51f7w — KTVU (@KTVU) August 28, 2019

She fell shortly after the picture was taken, breaking 110 bones. Miraculously, she survived 11 hours of surgery and faces years of recovery.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

College Student Plunges 80 Feet to the Ground While Practicing ‘Extreme’ Yoga was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com