Leaky Roof Forces Harlem Grandmother To Use Umbrella In Bathroom [Video]

A tenant of a New York City Housing Authority apartment has turned to the media to put pressure on the city to fix the ongoing leak in her bathroom.

The problem is so bad that Washington Houses resident Sharon Clark brings an umbrella in the bathroom with her.

“It was painful,” she said. “It was real and it’s sad. I felt I needed to share that.”

Clark first reported the problem to NYCHA in January pix11.com reports.

“It really hurts my heart to see my mother have to live like this,” said Clark’s son Jamaar Johnson, who’s visiting from California. “I’m longing for the day I can take her out of here and she doesn’t have to deal with the walls falling apart,” he added.

An NYCHA spokesperson said there is “no active leak currently, as plumbers completed plumbing repairs on August 16,” according to the report.

The spokesperson added “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

Staff is scheduled to complete plasterwork next week and schedule any follow-up repairs with Clark.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE