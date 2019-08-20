Jermaine Jackson Finalizes Divorce, Won’t Pay Spousal Support

Jermaine Jackson split from ex-wife Halima Rashid in June 2016 and a court previously ordered him to make temporary spousal support payments of $2,500 a month. But now the pair have reached a deal to end their bitter divorce battle, and each has given up their right to future spousal support.

According to documents obtained by The Blast (via Yahoo), Jermaine and Halima were “each awarded any community property currently in their possession”.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The report states that Rashid walks away with interest in a water company, her jewelry, clothes and earnings made before the marriage and after the separation. She also gets to keep all her bank accounts and investments.

Jackson will also keep his personal belongings and all money made prior to the marriage

Speaking previously about their split, Halima noted why they were calling it quits.

“With a great amount of sorrow and regret, I announce that I am filing for divorce from Jermaine Jackson,” she said in a statement.

“We have enjoyed many good times during our marriage of nearly 12 years, but we have reached a point where our lives would be better and more productive if we are not married. I respect and care for Jermaine and his legendary family, and feel blessed to have been a part of the Jacksons.

“At this time, I ask that our friends, family members and the media respect the difficulty of this decision and allow us privacy as we move on with our lives. Thank you very much.”

Jermaine and Halima reportedly met in January 2004 at a Starbucks and were married eight months later.

In November 2015, she was arrested on a domestic violence charge after she allegedly bit Jackson’s leg. Rashid was released on $50,000 bail. However, the case was dropped because prosecutors couldn’t determine which of the two was the aggressor in the fight.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: