Feds Have R. Kelly’s Medical Records After Accusers Claim He Infected Them With STD

R. Kelly has been accused by multiple women of knowingly infecting them with an incurable STD, and now the Feds seem to be supporting these accusations.

According to Bossip, investigators have come through with receipts:

In an Aug. 15 letter to Kelly’s lawyers, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes said her office had Kelly’s health and medical records from Walgreens, University Health Systems and Urgent Care, adding weight to the claim that Kelly had knowingly infected at least one woman with the herpes virus.

Kelly’s lawyers have denied that he gave the alleged victim the incurable illness, and contended that the government has “zero evidence” that he did.

Besides Kelly’s medical information, Geddes said the government had receipts for hotel stays, Ubers, bank records for both Kelly and his employees and airline receipts for Kelly and his alleged victims that prove he transported them from state to state.

Kelly faces charges of various sex crimes in multiple states and jurisdictions and is currently being held at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago, the Sun-Times reports.

His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, says the singer is “dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation.”

Greenberg also claims his client “has a stage persona who is used to having people around him all the time. His life in solitary is now minus TV. No radio. No music. And no books.

“He’s also a spiritual guy, has a Bible with him in his cell, but he can’t read it. It’s basically there for comfort,” he added.

“Now he’s been placed in the MCC’s ‘SHU’ — a cell in solitary confinement away from the jail population and is constantly being moved from cell to cell. He has only the guards to talk to.”

