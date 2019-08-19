CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Florida Battery Charge Dropped Against Chris Brown

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A felony battery charge has been dropped against singer Chris Brown, who had been accused of attacking a nightclub photographer in Florida two years ago.

Hillsborough County prosecutors filed a notice Friday to drop the charge. The State Attorney’s Office released a statement saying there was insufficient evidence.

Tampa police say Brown was at the former AJA Channelside club following a concert in April 2017 when he punched a photographer working for the club. Brown was gone when police arrived.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Brown was arrested more than a year later in Palm Beach County. He was met by officers with a warrant while walking off stage after a July 2018 show.

Brown’s attorney, Kevin Napper, told the Tampa Bay Times Brown had been wrongfully accused and that prosecutors made the right decision.

PHOTO: PR PHOTOS

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

celebrity arrests , Chris Brown , R&B singers

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close