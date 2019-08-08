Wesley Snipes Added To ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Cast

Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated sequel to his hit ’80s comedy Coming 2 America has added Wesley Snipes to the cast that already includes Arsenio Hall and comedian Michael Blackson.

The original film follows Murphy as Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation, Zamunda, as he sets off on a journey to Queens, New York, to himself a wife. People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding his long-lost son.Snipes will play General Izzi, the ruler of the fictional African nation that borders Akeem’s kingdom.

As we previously announced, Arsenio is reprising his role of Akeem’s best friend, Semmi.

Coming to America also starred James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos.

Jones will be reprising his role as King Jaffe Joffer and Deadline reports that 4x Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross has joined that cast with Paul Bates returning as Oha.

Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer is set to helm the project. Kenya Barris is re-writing a previous draft of the sequel script from original Coming to America writers, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, per comicbook.com.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward. We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen,” Murphy said in a statement.

Barris added: “Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life. From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

The sequel Coming 2 America is expected to open in August 2020.

