LeToya Luckett Hid Her True Identity From Her Husband For A Month

Trailers have been dropping from season 3 of OWN’s docu-series, Black Love. We mentioned that singer and actress LeToya Luckett would be featured this season with her husband Tommicus Walker. In an advanced clip from this Saturday’s show, LeToya reveals that she hid her true identity from Tommicus during the month the two spent talking on the phone.

After 30 days, Luckett realized it was time to come clean which led to an amusing moment for the couple.

See what they had to say about it in the video below.

Tommicus: Well on the phone she always told me Toya. She never said LeToya or of course her last name. She always just said Toya. So another Black girl named Toya…

LeToya: Why I gotta be another Black girl named Toya?

Tommicus: Because most Black girls are named Toya.

LeToya: No they not!

Tommicus: I didn’t say all of ‘em.

LeToya: [She told him] So, here’s the thing, my name isn’t just Toya. He said, ‘Well, what’s your name?’ He said but before you say anything, I want you to know it doesn’t change anything about us. It doesn’t change the person that I’ve been talking to for the past month. My feelings are still the same for you. He gave me this whole thing and I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t tell him anything, just keeping going with Toya.’ Basically, I said my name isn’t Toya. My name is LeToya Luckett. And he like took a beat.

Tommicus: You know how your timeline start going back. 96. Destiny’s Child.

LeToya: That’s exactly what he said, LeToya from Destiny’s Child? Man, I had a crush on you in high school, dawg.

Was it smart to keep her identity a secret for this long? Well, obviously it worked out in the long run. Black Love season 3 airs Saturday, August 10 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN.

