Morehouse Employee On Leave After Students Allege Sexual Misconduct

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.

While the college has not identified the employee, on Tuesday a Twitter user by the name of @GrindAlways___ shared that he experienced several inappropriate moments with DeMarcus Crews, who served as Assistant director of Student Services. Crews’ LinkedIn profile lists his title as the Interim Director of Department Housing and Residential Education.

“It got to the point where I went through really bad depression,” he said, “(Crews) was trying to force me to come out about my sexuality.”

“He would make advances towards me,” he continued.

The student said that due to his experiences he became depressed and developed a substance abuse addiction. He also said that he reported Crews to the Title IX official on campus and another administrator, who both ended up leaving their positions. Title IX is a federal civil rights law passed in 1972 which states the following: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

To date the student said there several emails left unanswered by Morehouse officials.

Followers and commentators expressed support over his bravery and also acknowledged that there were other students who suffered the same fate.

A second former student released a note saying that he also was a victim of sexual harassment by an administrator.

“The unforeseen event in my life put a pause on my life put a pause on my life!,” Twitter user @keepinupwitRIMM wrote. “I battled with desperation, my sexuality, trust, doubt, ready to fight on sight, suicidal thoughts to the point I was ready to take my own life and my close friends had to come to save me before it could play out.”

A third student named @brysonkarter on Twitter shared a video saying that he was also harassed by Crews.

“He would always make references to my sexuality,” said Bryson, “at one point it was kind of a joke and then it got to the point where he just took it too far.”

To date none of the students have filed a police report, according to 11 Alive.

Morehouse released a statement on the current state of what has transpired.

“Maintaining a safe and secure campus for students, faculty, staff, and visitors is a priority at Morehouse College,” the statement reads.”We will take appropriate and immediate action against anyone involved in compromising the safety of our community. We have demonstrated that in our urgent response to these allegations. Our support goes out to anyone who feels that they are a victim of sexual misconduct.”

The school’s president Dr. David Thomas released a three-prong statement on how they would deal with the accusations.

