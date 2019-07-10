Lil’ Kim Cancels Media Appearances, Says She Was Disrespected

Lil’ Kim hit up Instagram on Tuesday to explain why she cancelled all planned interviews with the media after two outlets decided to shade her… and the Queen simply wasn’t haven’t that.

The Brooklyn rapper called out “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” as one of the culprits. She was set to appear on the show to promote her upcoming reality series but cancelled because the Bravo talk show “wanted to be messy,” she said.

Kim said her team cut a series of press appearances with “major outlets” — including one with WWHL.

In a since-deleted rant on Instagram, the hip-hop star explained: “I had a cool relationship with [Andy], I thought. My publicist and my manager made the executive decision to shut it down.”

“At this point, it’s about me. I’m that b*tch, nothing else,” she added. “I refuse to f—ing keep doing all these interviews, publications, and all of that s— if motherf—ers are not going to respect who I am, what I’ve done, where I’m at now.”

Kim’s team also cancelled her appearances on “Access Hollywood” and “TODAY.”

Scroll up and hear what Lil Kim had to say about the matter — she issues a stern warning to all media types: “put some respect on my name.”

“Girls Cruise” is executive produced by Lil Kim and follows her sailing adventure in the Caribbean with her besties.

The show debuts on VH1 July 15 (watch the trailer above).

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: