Teen Starts His Own Bakery, Donates A Cupcake To The Homeless For Each One He Sells [Video]

13-year-old Michael Platt is a professional baker, food justice advocate, and a public speaker. He is the CEO of his own bakery, Michaels Desserts, where he lives by his tagline “A 1-for-1 co: Every dessert sold buys a dessert for someone in need!”

According to PEOPLE, two years ago, he decided to combine his two loves and founded Michaels Desserts, a bakery in which Michael donates a treat to the homeless and hungry for each cake, cookie or cupcake sold.

“I always wanted to have a purpose for what I do,” Michael told the Post. “It’s all about helping people — not just having a purpose for yourself, but thinking about, ‘How does this touch other things?’”

He reportedly sells about 75 cupcakes a month, offering four for $15. He makes more than 100 treats to give away and drops them off twice a month at locations including transitional housing, domestic violence shelters and McPherson Square in Washington, D.C.