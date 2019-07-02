CLOSE
Mississippi Man Arrested After Nine Months Pregnant Girlfriend Found Dead

At nine months pregnant, Makayla Winston, 21, was on her way to show her boyfriend a sonogram of their baby last Thursday. Winston was excited about the baby’s arrival on July 4. But she never made it to her destination, causing her family to fear the worst and report her disappearance.

On Tuesday, her boyfriend, Terrance K. Sample, 33, was taken in for questioning in connection with her disappearance and subsequent death, according to the Clarion Ledger. He has not yet been charged at the time of report.

 

Investigators discovered Winston’s body in Mississippi on Monday around noon five miles from where her car was initially discovered, less than one week after investigators began looking for her. The search turned grim after police recovered her car on Friday off of Highway 14 with the keys in the ignition.

After police found her cell phone in a nearby patch of grass, they discovered text messages had been wiped from the device, increasing their suspicions that foul play was involved.

A report by WCSC revealed investigators believed a white SUV was parked behind Winston’s vehicle at one point.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation interviewed several people regarding Winston’s disappearance, according to WCSC.

 

Prior to the heartbreaking discovery, Winston’s family led a search group to look for her.  In an interview with WJTV, her mother Yvetty Brown, pleaded for her child’s safe return.

“Let my baby go,” she told local station WJTV. “Let her come home and enjoy her first child because we love her… and we’re going to take care of the baby no matter what. So I just want my baby to come home.”

PHOTO: ThinkStock

black and missing , Homicide , Mississippi

