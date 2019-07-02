A.J. Johnson Calls TV One’s ‘Sins Of The Father’ Great

A.J Johnson is an actress, fitness icon and life coach . You’ve seen her in some of your favorite movies and now she stars in what could become one of your new favorites. She plays detective Richardson in TV One’s Sins Of The Father, about a family torn apart by a murder. Detective Richardson actually cracked the case; Johnson calls her “exceptional.” It’s been a while since we’ve seen her in a film and she says it’s because she was “spoiled” working with John Singleton on Baby Boy. She tell Skip and Madelyn that she always wanted to act again but prayed for a film with ac crew as “great” as Baby boy. When TV One reached out and shared this film with her she says she knew that this was the answer to her prayers. Sins Of The Father airs Sunday July 7 on TV One.

