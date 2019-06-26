RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: ‘Spinoff Reports Are Fake News, I’m Filming Season 12’

NeNe Leakes the always controversial and entertaining reality star wants you to know what the real deal is with her concerning the The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In a new radio interview, with Vic Jagger of Washington DC’s MAJIC 102.3/92.7 Leakes updated fans on her husband Gregg (“He is free of cancer!”) – and set the record straight on a number of other things she wanted to discuss since the end of season 11. You know, things like being accused of physically assaulting a cameraman and falling out with most of her co-stars and now former friends.

Because of that, it has been reported that she’s been forced to sit out the first half of the upcoming 12th season of RHOA. Leakes said it ain’t true.

“I have never been suspended. I am on season 12, thank you very much. Stop reading the blogs.”

She also said it’s fake news that she landed her own spinoff.

“No, that’s not true. If I’ve gotten a spinoff they haven’t told me yet, and I need them to tell me… I haven’t filmed a thing. I read that too. If I had a spinoff I would be happily telling you. We read a lot of stuff and then we start laughing about it… like, ‘I got a spinoff. That’s really nice that they’re saying I got a spinoff. It would be nice if I had one, but honestly, I don’t have one.”