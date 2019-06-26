RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: ‘Spinoff Reports Are Fake News, I’m Filming Season 12’

NeNe Leakes the always controversial and entertaining reality star wants you to know what the real deal is with her concerning the The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
In a new radio interview, with Vic Jagger of Washington DC’s MAJIC 102.3/92.7 Leakes updated fans on her husband Gregg (“He is free of cancer!”) – and set the record straight on a number of other things she wanted to discuss since the end of season 11. You know, things like being accused of physically assaulting a cameraman and falling out with most of her co-stars and now former friends.
Because of that, it has been reported that she’s been forced to sit out the first half of the upcoming 12th season of RHOA. Leakes said it ain’t true.
“I have never been suspended. I am on season 12, thank you very much. Stop reading the blogs.”
She also said it’s fake news that she landed her own spinoff.
“No, that’s not true. If I’ve gotten a spinoff they haven’t told me yet, and I need them to tell me… I haven’t filmed a thing. I read that too. If I had a spinoff I would be happily telling you. We read a lot of stuff and then we start laughing about it… like, ‘I got a spinoff. That’s really nice that they’re saying I got a spinoff. It would be nice if I had one, but honestly, I don’t have one.”
So yes, the upcoming season 12 should be a good one, set up by all the drama NeNe was involved in during season 11. There’s the huge falling out she with her best friend, Cynthia Bailey over speculation that Bailey set her up to film with arch nemesis and former cast member Kenya Moore. Also, her friendships with Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss were put on a fast track to hell when Williams and Burruss went into her closet without her permission, causing her to basically assault a cameraman ’cause she was so pissed.
On Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired, Leakes told host Andy Cohen she did not think she overreacted.
“How are you going to overreact in your own home? If I tell you to visit me and sit right here, you need to sit right here. You don’t have the right to go through my house to open my doors, my closets, my pantries, none of that,” she told Cohen.
And since, Williams and Burruss also hinted that Leakes got physical with Williams who was pregnant at the time, we can imagine there is so much more Leakes-led drama to come.
Do you still care about Leakes antics or are you sick of manufactured reality TV dramas?
PHOTO: PR Photos
