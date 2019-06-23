CLOSE
Kobe Bryant & Wife Vanessa Welcome Capri Kobe Bryant [PHOTO]

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant on Friday.

The parents gave homage to papa Kobe by giving the baby his name as her middle name..

The legendary Laker posted a photo of a baby blanket with the name Capri along with the caption, “We are beyond excited that our baby girl “Koko” has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed”

Kobe and Vanessa will definitely have their hands full as they are now the parents to two children under the age of two following the birth of their third daughter Bianka. The couple also has two teen daughters, Natalia, 16, and Gianna, 13.

Bryant announced Vanessa’s pregnancy on New Year’s Day.

Kobe Bryant & Wife Vanessa Welcome Capri Kobe Bryant [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com

