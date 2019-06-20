CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Animated Videos: Boy Scouts’ New Tactic To Fight Sex Abuse

Leave a comment

(BSA via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America are seeking to bolster their abuse-prevention efforts with a new awareness program featuring cartoon-style videos that will be provided to more than 1.2 million Cub Scouts across the nation.

Targeted at children from kindergarten to sixth grade, the series of six videos aims to teach children how to recognize potentially abusive behavior and what to do if confronted by it.

The initiative is being announced Thursday. It comes as the Boy Scouts face a potentially huge wave of abuse-related lawsuits now that several states have enacted laws this year making it easier for victims of long-ago abuse to file claims. The Boy Scouts acknowledge that the litigation poses a financial threat and have not ruled out seeking bankruptcy protection.

Celebs Who Were Boy Scouts Or Girl Scouts
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Boy Scouts , Boy Scouts of America , Cub Scouts

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close