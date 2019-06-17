‘RHOA’ Fans Think Porsha And Dennis Are Over: Here’s Why

Last month, some observant fans noticed that Porsha Williams stopped following her fiancé Dennis McKinley on Instagram. In addition to that, her mother, Ms. Diane, and her sister, Lauren, also ceased following him on the social network. The move signaled to many that Porsha and Dennis were on the outs, and it didn’t help that the 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star began hiding her ring finger in photos.

Weeks later, it’s still unclear where the two stand. Though she has been pictured without her ring and her mom and sister still don’t follow him, Porsha followed him again and recently stated that she is trying to protect her family.

Porsha took part in a panel at the American Black Film Festival in Miami this week with other Black women of Bravo reality shows, and opened up, somewhat, about the state of their relationship.

“I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time. Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure that y’all are good at the end of the day,” she said, according to ESSENCE.

“I am on a reality television show and I do pride myself on being transparent on the show, but at the same time I’m human and when you’re talking about family, something that you want for a lifetime, you have to protect it.”

She gave the impression that no matter what is going on or will go on in her relationship with Dennis, she will always have love for him because he brought baby Pilar into her life.

“What I will always do is make sure I protect family,” she said. “He will always be my daughter’s father and I will absolutely love him forever. We absolutely go through our ups and downs together. And I still thank God for the blessing I claimed a year ago.

That blessing was, “I’m claiming it in the name of Jesus, yes I’m getting married this year,” which she proclaimed at the RHOA Season 10 reunion.

“There are still be [sic] things in any of us that aren’t perfect, that we have to deal with as a family,” she added. “But overall I am still thankful to God and I know he is holding both of our hands as long as we stay in prayer.”

Porsha and Dennis have been dating since 2018, and became engaged in October of last year. They welcomed their daughter Pilar in March 2019.

