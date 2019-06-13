A 21-year-old Wisconsin man is behind bars and facing a murder charge for allegedly punching his 2-month-old baby boy to death.
PEOPLE reports that Kenta Evans, 21, of Milwaukee, was visiting the infant, named Jaquerrion Dancer, at the home of the child’s mother, Jessica McNeal, when an altercation broke out, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Associated Press.
Evans flew into a rage, “accusing [McNeal] of having other men in the house.” When the mother picked up her baby and backed away from him, Evans followed her and began repeatedly punching McNeal with closed fists while she was still holding Jaquerrion, some of the strikes hit the baby.
McNeal’s sister intervened and rushed the small child to a nearby hospital, while Evans allegedly fled the scene.
Baby Jaquerrion suffered multiple skull fractures, cerebral hemorrhaging and extensive retinal hemorrhaging, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He was pronounced dead later that evening.
According to police, Evans was found hiding inside a closet at his mother’s house, where he was arrested and charged with first degree reckless homicide.
Police say he later admitted to the crime, while his father, Kenta Evans Sr., shared with Fox 6 Now that he is “torn apart, because we lost our grandson.”
He said Evans completely “blanked out.”
During Evans’ first court appearance on Monday, a judge set his cash bond at $20,000, according to Fox 6 (via oxygen.com). A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 20.
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
One thought on “Wisconsin Man Fatally Punches His 2-Month-Old Baby While In Mother’s Arms”
No, Evans is simply a POS.
These young woman today need to make better choices for their “baby’s Daddy.”
All young men ARE NOT mature enuff to be fathers, when they are still wet behind the ears themselves.
None of US asks to come into this world.
If given a choice, most of us would probably say, hell no.
My heart goes out to the young mother who has lost her two month old baby to an ANIMAL.
May God bless that poor little two month old baby. He just got here, now he will be with the Angels.
I hope when Evans is convicted of this BRUTAL MURDER- he is incarcerated and once his fellow
inmates find out what he did-THEY RUN A TRAIN ON HIM AND BEAT EVANS TO DEATH.
No, it won’t bring the little two month old back to life-but it will be some form of JUSTICE.
EVANS will NEVER BE ABLE to do this to another infant again!!!!!!!!!