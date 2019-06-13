No need to look any further for your summer bathing suits or bikinis ladies, Ashanti is prepping a swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing and it looks like it’s going to be full of metallics, bright colors and bottom-bearing cuts.

Ashanti was spotted rocking a neon green bikini and blue metallic situation during a photo shoot for the collection that is scheduled to launch on July 1.

Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing On The Way was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: