Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleFashion, Hair & Beauty

Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing On The Way

Leave a comment
Ashanti Performs At The Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty

No need to look any further for your summer bathing suits or bikinis ladies, Ashanti is prepping a swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing and it looks like it’s going to be full of metallics, bright colors and bottom-bearing cuts.

Ashanti was spotted rocking a neon green bikini and blue metallic situation during a photo shoot for the collection that is scheduled to launch on July 1.

“PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti drops 1st July. Get ready to be flexin’ for the ‘Gram in the high summer staples to run the urban jungle in,” a message on a PrettyLittleThing.com landing page says.

We’ll buy anything that makes us look like Ashanti on the beach.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing On The Way was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ashanti , bathiing suits , Fashion , R& singers

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close