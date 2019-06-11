Oprah Winfrey has never remained tight-lipped about her struggles with her weight throughout the years. As the face of Weight Watchers, she has served as a national inspiration to people who have also battled with weight gain and have had a hard time making healthier choices. Winfrey has now revealed that before she joined Weight Watchers, her health had began to take a turn for the worse due to her own poor choices in food.

In honor of Global Wellness Day, the media mogul has shared that before becoming the face of Weight Watchers, she was pre-diabetic and also had high blood pressure. Since her mother Vernita, who died last November, was diabetic and dependent on insulin it was important to Winfrey to get her blood sugar under control.

Winfrey credited Weight Watchers with helping her understand that being healthy isn’t all about the numbers on the scale.

“Beyond the weight, WW has helped me make healthier choices and understand the real numbers that matter most,” she said in a letter to Weight Watchers members that was also shared with People.

The 65-year-old proudly said that her blood sugar levels are “back to normal” and added that her blood pressure “is now stabilized and in a healthy range.”

Since joining Weight Watchers Winfrey has lost 42 pounds.

Weight Watchers rebranded themselves last year and shortened their name to WW, changed their slogan to “Wellness That Works” and added fitness points to the meal plan that members earn when they work out.

“Just as all calories are not created equal, the same is true for activities: 100 calories burned walking is not the same as 100 calories burned lifting weights or running,” the company said in a statement last year.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Was Pre-Diabetic Before Joining Weight Watchers was originally published on getuperica.com