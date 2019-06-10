CLOSE
Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ lnspires Non-Verbal Autistic Boy To Sing

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta rapper’s take on country music has inspired a mostly nonverbal autistic boy in Minnesota to sing.

Lil Nas X has found huge success with the song, “Old Town Road.” It has sparked controversy , spawned a clothing line, made the rapper a household name and got his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati.

Now, it’s being credited for doing a lot more.

Cottage Grove, Minnesota, mother Sheletta Brundidge tweeted Tuesday about her family’s “#oldtownroad miracle,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported . She filmed her 4-year-old son, Daniel, humming the tune and then singing the lyrics. Now, she says therapists are using the music in his sessions.

Cyrus retweeted the video and Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, tweeted “What a King” in response to the clip.

“Old Town Road” climbed the Billboard charts in April and gained national attention when Billboard removed it from the Hot Country Songs chart, declaring it not country enough. The song has now spent nine weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and even broke the streaming record previously held by Drake.

Hill recently partnered with Wrangler and released a clothing line inspired by the song.

