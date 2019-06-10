Report: Former MLB Star David Ortiz Targeted Over Alleged Affair With Drug Lord’s Wife

David “Big Papi” Ortiz was the target and victim of a shooting by two cops hired by a Dominican Republic drug lord who believed the ex-baseballer was having an affair with his wife.

That’s the story the Daily Mail is pushing about the former Boston Red Sox legend.

On the other hand, Ortiz’s representative, Leo Lopez, isn’t buying it. He says the shooting had nothing to do with a woman, but was the act of ‘hired’ killers.

“There is no doubt that it was an act of hired killers. If we had known that there was a dangerous situation, he would not have been there at that moment,” Leo Lopez told Diario Libre.

Not to say one persons life is more Important portent than the next ones, but David Ortiz might as well be the president… so beloved and the Red Sox are paying for him to get back not the government https://t.co/6WHk0V8KIm — Kyle Plasky (@KPlasssk) June 10, 2019

The good news for Ortiz is that he’s expected to make a full recovery, but he did suffer liver damage and other injuries, enduring a six-hour operation to fix his wounds.

As we reported earlier, Ortiz was shot in the back at near point-blank range while having drinks with friends, one of which is local TV host Jhoel Lopez.

Here’s more via Daily Mail:

Police have arrested Eddy Feliz Garcia so far but their investigation is ongoing. Garcia was chased down at the bar by a crowd of Ortiz’s supporters and was beaten relentlessly until police arrived.

It is unclear if he was the person who pulled the trigger or if he was driving the motorcycle.

Among those who prayed for his recovery on Monday was former president Barack Obama.

Six years ago, David Ortiz's spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi. pic.twitter.com/9orpBgnVI5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 10, 2019

In a video widely shared on social media afterwards, he is filmed claiming not to know anything about the attack.

In Spanish, the crowd yells at him: ‘You don’t know anything? You don’t know anything?’

The article goes on to say that the retired Ortiz, splits his time between Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, where the attack happened, and Miami where he lives with his wife and children.

Prior to the shooting at the bar, Ortiz and Jhoel Lopez were seen with other men drinking and smoking cigars.

He was sitting at a table with Lopez when the gunman approached him on the back of a motorcycle and shot him in the back.

Initial reports suggested that it was an attempted robbery but police have since dismissed that.

“So far the case is under investigation. Social media networks are speculating many things. We can not give you more details,” Lieutenant Pimentel of the National Police in Santo Domingo told DailyMail.com on Monday.

His father, Leo Ortiz, said on Monday that he was doing well after the operation.

According to The Associated Press, The Red Sox sent a plane to bring Ortiz back to the U.S., to recuperate at a Boston hospital.

