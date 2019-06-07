Chef Tobias Dorzon’s Shrimp & Lobster Pasta [RECIPE]

CHEF SPOTLIGHT: Chef Tobias Dorzon

LOCATION: Washington, D.C.

RECIPE: Lobster & Shrimp Pasta

SERVINGS: One

INGREDIENTS:

5 shrimp

3 oz lobster

2 oz red bell pepper

1 oz green bell pepper

2 oz red onion

8 oz fettuccine

2 tbs dry jerk seasoning

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic salt

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 tbs parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:

• Julienne slice peppers and red onion, and set aside

• Cook pasta according to package instructions for al dente. Drain and set aside.

• Season seafood all over with 1 tablespoon jerk seasoning and salt.

• In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Cook shrimp & lobster.

• Add remaining oil and cook peppers and onions until mostly tender, 4 to 5 minutes.

• Add garlic, cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Season with remaining jerk seasoning.

• Add heavy cream and let simmer until thickened, 5 minutes.

• Add Parmesan and stir until melted and creamy, then add pasta, shrimp & lobster. Toss until

completely combined.

• Garnish with green onions and more Parmesan and serve.

ABOUT THE CHEF:

After three years in the NFL and Canadian Football League, Dorzon turned his passion for cooking into a full-time career. His catering company, Victory Chefs, provides services to businesses in the Washington, D.C. area and to professional athletes and celebrities across the country. Chef Tobias recently competed in and won Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” competition, and curated a private dinner at the world-renowned James Beard House. Follow him on Instagram: @ChefTobiasDorzon

DOWNLOAD THE 2019 FANTASTIC VOYAGE CELEBRITY CHEF TAKEOVER RECIPE COLLECTION HERE.