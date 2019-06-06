CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

San Francisco Will Close Its Youth Detention Center By 2021

Leave a comment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will close its juvenile hall by the end of 2021 after supervisors voted to end the practice of holding children in jail cells while they await their judicial fate.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to close the 150-bed facility that currently houses 39 children.

Supervisors say the move makes San Francisco the first major U.S. city to shut down a youth detention facility.

Instead, the city will develop home-like and rehabilitative centers to house youth offenders. Those who pose a threat to public safety would go to a secure site.

Critics worry there’s not enough time to put the alternatives into place. Some have called to keep the center open and update its treatment programs.

Celebs Who Hail from Cali
30 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

San Francisco , youth detention center

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close