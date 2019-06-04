Bag Secured: Rihanna Is Now The Richest Female Musician In The World

One massive deal with French luxury behemoths LVMH has put Rihanna in rarified company. Forbes has crowned her the world’s wealthiest female musician at $600 million, surpassing Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

LVMH, owned by billionaire Bernard Arnault partnered with Rihanna for not only the cosmetics line of Fenty Beauty but now a luxury clothing simply called Fenty. Fenty Beauty pocketed a near $570 million in revenue in 2018 and the company is worth $3 billion. Ownership splits according to Forbes are reported 50% to LVMH and 15% to Rihanna.

The rest of the singer’s fortune comes from the Savage X Fenty lingerie line she co-owns as well as the millions she’s earned from touring and releasing music.

On Monday, the outlet reported that Jay-Z had become hip-hop’s first billionaire, meaning that the two wealthiest musicians in the world … once starred on a song together called “Umbrella”.

