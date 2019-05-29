Georgia College Student Drowns At Pool Party, Family Wants Answers

The family of 19-year-old Georgia Southern University student Shomari Billings is seeking answers after he drowned at a Memorial Day pool party.
WSB-TV 2 reports Billings was in the water for 20 minutes before anyone noticed him. There were reportedly hundreds of people at the party but as one guest told WSB-TV 2, “it wasn’t that many people in the pool. it was just so much going on that people didn’t notice.”
Police arrived on the scene after receiving complaints about the party size; by this time, Billings had already been under the water too long. Responders attempted to resuscitate Billings before rushing him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
During a vigil, Billings’ mother explained that she had been struggling to understand his death, saying, “I don’t know what hurts worse, me not having my child or me not knowing exactly what happened.”
A GoFundme has been set up to support the family.
