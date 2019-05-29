Georgia College Student Drowns At Pool Party, Family Wants Answers

The family of 19-year-old Georgia Southern University student Shomari Billings is seeking answers after he drowned at a Memorial Day pool party.

WSB-TV 2 reports Billings was in the water for 20 minutes before anyone noticed him. There were reportedly hundreds of people at the party but as one guest told WSB-TV 2, “it wasn’t that many people in the pool. it was just so much going on that people didn’t notice.”

Police arrived on the scene after receiving complaints about the party size; by this time, Billings had already been under the water too long. Responders attempted to resuscitate Billings before rushing him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During a vigil, Billings’ mother explained that she had been struggling to understand his death, saying, “I don’t know what hurts worse, me not having my child or me not knowing exactly what happened.”

Candles still burn after a candlelight vigil for 19 y/o Shomari Billings, who drowned during a Memorial Day pool party. His family’s push for answers @ 11. pic.twitter.com/DHFgVIGBvB — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) May 29, 2019

A GoFundme has been set up to support the family.

