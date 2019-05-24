‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip – Tamar’s Going To Nigeria [Watch]

An all new episode of “Braxton Family Values” airs Thursday night and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at Tamar Braxton dropping a bombshell about her “special trip” with her new bae.

The R&B singer shares with her family that she intends to travel to Nigeria with David to meet his family. While sister Traci wonders if she’s pregnant, mama Evelyn wants to know if her daughter’s ultimate plan is to relocate with her man to his home country.

Scroll up and watch the clip above to hear what Tamar has to say about her family’s concerns.

Freak out! #BFV is new TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/3WYEuWuIXG — Braxton Family Values (@BFV_WEtv) May 23, 2019

Elsewhere in the episode, Tamar is on a whirlwind tour after her “Celebrity Big Brother” win, but David’s shocking news turns everything upside down. Meanwhile, Towanda keeps a secret, Von and Trina’s relationship comes to a major crossroads, and pregnancy rumor rocks the sisterhood.

Don’t miss all emotions and drama when “Braxton Family Values” airs Thursday night at 9/8C.

About Braxton Family Values

In the Season Six return, Toni has the family guessing did she and Birdman split up? Did they get back together? Tamar is ready for new beginnings as she has a new man in her life and makes history winning “Celebrity Big Brother.” Meanwhile, Traci opens for Tamar on tour and is defensive of her sister, Toni when it comes to her relationship. Towanda finally reveals her secret boyfriend and to her sisters’ surprise, it’s a familiar face. Evelyn launches a new business venture and cookbook to her daughters’ delight, featuring “Buffins.” Trina and boyfriend Von are ready to take their relationship to the next level however Trina receives tragic and devastating news forcing the couple to take a pause.

