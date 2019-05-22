Zoe Kravitz May Be Married And Didn’t Tell Anyone

If you were hoping to shoot your shot at Zoe Kravitz, it’s too late. Reports say the 30-year-old daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet has gotten married. She actually got married some time ago, but didn’t formally announce it. According to US Weekly, Bonet married her beau, actor Karl Glusman, who she’s been dating since 2016 and became engaged to in 2018. At the time of her engagement, a giddy Kravitz told Rolling Stone she was happy with the proposal.

Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she said. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Since then, nobody has heard much from the couple unless you follow Glusman on Instagram, where he posts pics of Kravitz often with adoring captions.

Glusman, born in the Bronx, but raised in Portland, Oregon, doesn’t have the resume that Kravitz does, yet. His biggest role to date was in the 2015 French film “Love” billed as an “erotic drama art film” that featured “unsimulated sex.”

Hmmm, don’t we call those pornos? However, Glusman’s next two films, “Wounds” and “Greyhound” may give him a higher profile. “Wounds” a “psychological horror film” stars A-listers Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson and ‘Greyhound,” a war film, was written by and stars Tom Hanks.

Neither has confirmed or denied the reports, which include that the couple is planning more official nuptials in France in June.

Zoe and her dad traveled to the Bahamas recently for a Tumi luggage commercial.

