Former Obama Official Susan Rice Has Book Out In October

( Simon & Schuster via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Susan E. Rice, the former national security adviser and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has a book coming out this fall.

“Tough Love” will be published Oct. 8, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. She will reflect on challenges and controversies that arose during the Obama administration, including the deadly 2012 raid on a diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. Conservatives would accuse her of making misleading remarks about the attack, the subject of extensive, Republican-led investigations.

Rice said in a statement that becoming “synonymous with Benghazi” made her anxious to tell her story. According to the publisher, she has written an “inspiring account” of her public and private life and will offer advice on how an African-American woman can compete in a field where few share her background.

