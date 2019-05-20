CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Trial For Tennessee Church Shooting Suspect To Start Monday

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding seven people at a Nashville church is heading to trial.

Prosecutors have said they’re seeking life without parole for 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, whose trial is slated to begin Monday.

Samson faces a 43-count indictment, including a first-degree murder charge, in the September 2017 shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

An arrest affidavit says Samson waived his rights and told police he arrived armed and fired at the church.

A psychiatrist has diagnosed Samson with “schizoaffective disorder bipolar type” and post-traumatic stress disorder after an abusive, violent upbringing.

Samson is black and the victims are white. Authorities haven’t definitively said whether they believe he targeted them based on race.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
29 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ , Emanuel Kidega Samson , Nashville , schizoaffective disorder bipolar type , Tennessee Church Shooting

One thought on “Trial For Tennessee Church Shooting Suspect To Start Monday

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    Dr. Stephen Montgomery, a psychiatrist and professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, diagnosed Samson, 27, with “schizoaffective disorder bipolar type” and post-traumatic stress disorder. Samson heard voices, hallucinated, had intense mood swings and held “delusional beliefs” about predicting the future and controlling people with his mind, Montgomery said. xxxxxx He’s black – guilty. That defense is reserved for white mass murderers.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close